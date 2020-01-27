Beach Boys to play Rhythm City Casino in Davenport on Aug. 16

The Beach Boys will return to the Quad-Cities on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 at Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport.

Tickets ($45 to $85) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, available at rhythmcitycasino.com, 844-852-4FUN or at The Market gift shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort. The legendary group performed in the area in August 2018, July 2015 and April 2009 at the TaxSlayer Center, Moline; and July 2017 at the Adler Theatre, Davenport.

Since lead singer Mike Love (now age 78) penned the lyrics to The Beach Boys’ first hit, “Surfin’” (1961), dozens of the band’s chart-toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth: “Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music” and “Kokomo.”

