Bear wanders into Illinois; conservation officer asks people not to add more stres

Traffic is stopped around 8 p.m. Tuesday along New Liberty Road, near 130th Avenue, in Scott County, as authorities look for a bear roaming the area.

A roving black bear, which has attracted the attention of hundreds of Quad-Citians, is on the move in Illinois.

“As far as I know, there’s just one bear," Travis Graves, Iowa state conservation officer, said Saturday. “There has been a lot of misinformation spread.”

He said the animal, which was seen in the general area of Andalusia, has not been tranquilized and relocated.

He advised people should stay away as far as possible so as not to cause the bear any more stress.

Scott County Conservation Officer Jeff Harrison on Wednesday called a news conference in Davenport to ask people to take safety measures for the animal and the “audience” wanting to take its picture and videos of it.

Earlier, the male bear was seen moving south through Clinton County and into Scott County. It was spotted Tuesday evening in Eldridge, where crowds – possibly as many as 150 people - began to look for it.

On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources posted on its Facebook page that Illinois DNR conservation police and biologists are “keeping a close eye on the black bear(s) wandering between Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois,” advising people to:

  • Keep your distance. Giving the animals plenty of breathing room keeps both people and the bears safe.
  • It’s breeding season and any bears traveling through Illinois will likely just cut a path through the state if left alone.
  • Give bears space - at least 100 yards, or twice the size of the Chicago Water Tower.
  • Black bears are native to neighboring states and were common in Illinois when settlers arrived, but disappeared by the mid-1880s. They are protected by the Illinois Wildlife Code and may not be hunted, killed or harassed unless there is an imminent threat to person or property.
Breaking News