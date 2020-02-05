Beat the winter blues on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Davenport RiverCenter while helping a good cause
Beat the winter blues on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Davenport RiverCenter while helping a good cause

Vocalist Nadirah Shakoor of Jimmy Buffett's Coral Reefer Band will be special guest at the Feb. 15 "Havana Daydreamin'" fundraiser at the RiverCenter, Davenport.

 CONTRIBUTED

If you're tired of the winter blahs, you can try some "Havana Daydreamin'" for a great cause from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Davenport RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St.

That's when the Quad City Parrot Head Club ("supporting Q-C charities one party at a time") will host its 16th annual fundraiser. The event will feature music by The Boat Drunks; special guest Nadirah Shakoor from Jimmy Buffett's Coral Reefer Band; and Jason Carl's Tom Petty tribute band, Breakdown.

All proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley.

Admission is $25 in advance or $30 at the door. It also covers the Pirate Pub Crawl set fro noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 15 in downtown Davenport. Reserved tables for eight are available for $240. Make reservations at www.qcph.com.

According to the charities page of the Parrot Heads website: "We Party With a Purpose and that purpose is supporting our local charities. As you can see, we have helped many local organizations and we're always looking for ways to get involved and make a difference in our community. And did we mention we have a pretty good time doing it?"

