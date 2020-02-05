Beat the winter blues on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Davenport RiverCenter while helping a good cause

If you're tired of the winter blahs, you can try some "Havana Daydreamin'" for a great cause from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Davenport RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St.

That's when the Quad City Parrot Head Club ("supporting Q-C charities one party at a time") will host its 16th annual fundraiser. The event will feature music by The Boat Drunks; special guest Nadirah Shakoor from Jimmy Buffett's Coral Reefer Band; and Jason Carl's Tom Petty tribute band, Breakdown.

All proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley.

Admission is $25 in advance or $30 at the door. It also covers the Pirate Pub Crawl set fro noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 15 in downtown Davenport. Reserved tables for eight are available for $240. Make reservations at www.qcph.com.

According to the charities page of the Parrot Heads website: "We Party With a Purpose and that purpose is supporting our local charities. As you can see, we have helped many local organizations and we're always looking for ways to get involved and make a difference in our community. And did we mention we have a pretty good time doing it?"

