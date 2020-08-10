Beatles vs. Stones tribute show comes to the Adler Theatrees

You are the owner of this article.
Abbey Road, a tribute to the Beatles

Abbey Road, a tribute to the Beatles, and Satisfaction - The International Rolling Stones Show, will take the Adler Theatre stage in Davenport on Oct. 20. 

Watch the Beatles vs. the Rolling Stones rivalry come to life on stage Oct. 20 at the Adler Theatre.

Through renowned tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction - The International Rolling Stones Show, the bands will throw down beloved songs spanning the Beatles' career as well as a faithful rendition of the Stones' music, according to a news release.  

Tickets — $35-$55 plus fees — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, online at Ticketmaster.com, and later in person at the Adler Theatre Box Office, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Student, senior, active military and group discounts are available by calling the box office, 563-326-8522. 

The Adler has COVID-19 protocols in place, according to the release, and seating will be social distance-friendly.

“Music fans never had a chance to see the Beatles and the Rolling Stones perform on the same marquee,” Chris LeGrand, who plays Mick Jagger in the show, said in the release. “Now, music aficionados can watch this debate play out on stage.”

The bands will perform three sets each during the two-hour, all-ages show, which will culminate with an all-out encore with both bands, according to the release. There also will be a fair amount of good-natured jabbing.

“Without Beatlemania, the Stones might still be a cover band in London,” Chris Overall, who plays Paul, said in the release. “There’s no question that the Beatles set the standard.”

The Davenport show is part of a 125-stop tour throughout the U.S., Australia and Canada, the release states.  

"The fans are in for an incredible night of music," LeGrand said.

For more information, visit adlertheatre.com.

