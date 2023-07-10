It should be another beautiful day Monday before another cool front comes in Monday night into Tuesday, bringing some much-needed rain to the region, Meteorologist Mike McClure of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said.

“We have one more day of nice weather before we see some more rain chances,” McClure said. “The humidity will be comfortable to barely noticeable Monday but will begin to rise ahead of the cold front Tuesday.”

The system that will move through the Quad-City region was spawning thunderstorms in Minnesota on Sunday night.

“The front will be moving south over the next couple of days,” McClure said. “It will increase rain chances late Monday night especially north and west of the metro Quad-Cities.”

When the front moves through the Quad-Cities on Tuesday, he said, “we’ll have some good chances for much-needed rain, both Tuesday and Wednesday.”

For the rest of the week, temperatures will be seasonal near 85 degrees and feel more like “good, old-fashioned July weather.”

“We’re not expecting anything extreme or headline-worthy for heat or storms,” McClure said, adding that for the past several weeks the Quad-City region has been enjoying plenty of sunshine and regular rainfall for the area’s corn and soybean crops.

Expect a high of 88 degrees Monday under sunny skies with a southwest wind of 5 mph. Monday night will see clear skies and a low of 66 before clouds move in bringing a 20% chance of rain Monday night into Tuesday.

Tuesday’s forecast begins with a 20% chance of rain before 10 a.m., increasing to 40% as the day moves on. There will be a mix of sun and clouds and the possibility of thunderstorms around the area after 1 p.m.

A 60% chance of rain is forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 66.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high of 81. Wednesday night the chance of precipitation drops to 30% with a low of 63 degrees.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 85. Rain chances move back into the forecast late Thursday into Friday.

Friday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 83 degrees, but a 40% chance of rain throughout the day. The overnight low is expected to be about 63 degrees.