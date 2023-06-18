Drought conditions have worsened throughout the Midwest, and most of the Iowa and Illinois Quad-City regions are now in moderate drought, according to the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor.

Only the far eastern sections of Clinton and Jackson counties in Iowa are abnormally dry, while the northern portion of Whiteside County and all of Carroll County in Illinois are abnormally dry. The rest of the Quad-City region in both states, however, is now in moderate drought.

Sunday’s storms did nothing to alleviate the drought conditions, given the spotty nature of the thunderstorms that rolled through the Quad-City region.

Between the rains that fell late Saturday and Sunday, Moline recorded .48 of an inch at the Quad Cities International Airport, while at the Davenport Municipal Airport, only .19 of an inch fell.

“It was spotty but if you were lucky enough to be under one of those storms, it was coming down,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Zach Uttech said of Sunday’s storms.

Drought conditions are expected to worsen over the course of this week as warmer-than- normal temperatures ranging from the upper 80s to the low 90s with sunny skies.

However, the dew points will remain low, Uttech said, which will make those higher temperatures feel much more comfortable.

The dew point is the temperature the air needs to be cooled to become saturated with water, causing dew to form. The higher the dew point, the hotter and stickier it feels.

“It’s back to the dry air,” Uttech said. “We really do not have a chance for precipitation through the week. Highs are expected in the 90s with dew points in the 50s, which will make the relative humidity in the 30-40% range, so that’s pretty dry.”

It’s what is known as a Rex Block that is keeping moisture from the Gulf of Mexico from reaching this area of the Midwest, he said.

“We’ve got this upper ridge over us that extends into northern Canada,” Uttech said. “We have an upper-level low that slices through the southern portion of that ridge that holds all that moisture to the south.

“They’re supposed to get a ton or rain in the southeast states this week,” he said, pointing out Kentucky and Tennessee and points east to the Carolinas and Florida.

Monday’s forecast in the Quad-Cities calls for a high of 89 degrees under sunny skies with an overnight low into Tuesday of 62. Tuesday’s forecast calls for a high of 91 degrees under sunny skies with an overnight low into Wednesday of 65. Wednesday’s forecast calls for a high of 92 under sunny skies with an overnight low into Thursday of 66. Thursday’s high is expected to reach 91 under sunny skies with an overnight low into Friday of 66. Friday’s forecast calls for a high of 89 with an overnight low into Saturday of 66.

Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 91, but there is a 30% chance of rain Saturday night into Sunday. Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 90, but there also is a 30% chance of rain for the day.

The normal high temperature for this time of the year in the Quad-City region is 84 degrees, with overnight lows of 63 degrees.