Beautiful weather for the week before heat returns

Beautiful weather, with sunny skies, warm days and cool nights, is the forecast for this week through Thursday before the heat makes a return over the weekend.
Meteorologist Alex Gibbs of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said the temperatures for the first week of August will be slightly cooler than normal on Monday with a daytime high of 77 degrees and an overnight low of 59.
The rest of the week through Thursday will be running about normal with daytime highs in the lower 80s and nighttime lows in the lower to middle 60s.
The mercury starts to climb Friday with a daytime high of 87. Saturday’s daytime high will climb to about 89 degrees, while Sunday’s high is expected to reach 90 degrees.
Heat could be an issue the second week of August, Gibbs said.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources on Sunday issued an air quality alert for the entire state as smoke from wildfires in Canada was carried down by north winds.
“We should be clear again Monday,” Gibbs said. But as those fires burn to the north of and north northwest of Iowa, the potential for air quality alerts will remain when the wind blows from out of the north, he added.
Fires are burning in the provinces of Saskatchewan and Manitoba and that smoke was carried down by a north wind Sunday, Gibbs said. “As long as fires are burning in that general vicinity we are going to see smoke down here,” he said. “I’m not sure we’ll get out of this pattern until we see a weather pattern change or until the fires are put out.”
People with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged outdoor exertion until conditions improve, according to the alert on the website of the National Weather Service, Davenport.
For the month of July, the Quad-Cities had normal July as far as temperatures are concerned. The average monthly temperature was 75.5 degrees, which is exactly normal for the month July.
The highest temperature recorded during the month was 93 degrees on July 24. The lowest temperature for the month was 58 degrees on July 3.
Rainfall for the month of July was 2.86 inches, which is 1.37 inches below normal.
Soil moisture in much of the southern and east central portion of Iowa remains adequate. But the rest of the state is not so lucky, Much of the state is either abnormally dry or is in a moderate drought. A large section of the middle of the state from the northern border to about the middle of the state is in a severe drought.
Gibb said the storms that brought rain to much of the southern and east central portion of the state didn’t make it too far north.
“Cedar Rapids had its 8th driest July on record with on .79 of an inch of rain,” he said. “Iowa City got 4.7 inches of rain.”