Beautiful weather for the week before heat returns

Beautiful weather, with sunny skies, warm days and cool nights, is the forecast for this week through Thursday before the heat makes a return over the weekend.

Meteorologist Alex Gibbs of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said the temperatures for the first week of August will be slightly cooler than normal on Monday with a daytime high of 77 degrees and an overnight low of 59.

The rest of the week through Thursday will be running about normal with daytime highs in the lower 80s and nighttime lows in the lower to middle 60s.

The mercury starts to climb Friday with a daytime high of 87. Saturday’s daytime high will climb to about 89 degrees, while Sunday’s high is expected to reach 90 degrees.

Heat could be an issue the second week of August, Gibbs said.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources on Sunday issued an air quality alert for the entire state as smoke from wildfires in Canada was carried down by north winds.

“We should be clear again Monday,” Gibbs said. But as those fires burn to the north of and north northwest of Iowa, the potential for air quality alerts will remain when the wind blows from out of the north, he added.