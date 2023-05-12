The Beaux Arts Fair is such a staple in the Quad-Cities that when the fair committee did a survey asking how guests knew when its spring fair was, they said that they just knew.

It's almost like subliminal advertising, committee member Linda Hardin said, but really it boils down to the fact that the fair has spent 70 years connecting community and art.

"I think that it's a Mother's Day tradition for many people," Hardin said. "We hear it over and over again, 'We always come every year.'"

The 70th spring Beaux Arts Fair will take place 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 13 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 14 at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport. Admission to the event is free, and food and drink will be available for purchase, with all proceeds going toward education programming and exhibitions at the Figge Art Museum. As the fair will be open on Mother's Day, Hardin said there will be gifts available for the first 70 mothers who stop by the information booth.

Close to 100 artists will set up shop at the fairgrounds this weekend, offering pieces made from clay, paint, metal and more. In addition to selling their wares, artists will also be judged by local art professionals, who will hand out awards in the categories of Best of Show, clay, drawing/printmaking, fiber/leather, glass, jewelry, mixed medium, painting, photography, sculpture and wood.

Best of Show will receive $250, and winners in sponsored categories will receive $50. Anyone can sponsor a category for $50, Hardin said, and so far only the clay, glass, jewelry and wood categories are sponsored. More information on sponsorship can be found online.

"We don't charge admission, so this is a way for people to support the committee and the art fair by being part of it," Hardin said.

Before the Beaux Arts Fair became what it is today, the Beaux Arts Fund Committee was formed in 1953 to help raise money for the Davenport Municipal Art Gallery. Hardin said the committee had supported three iterations of the same museum during its time — the municipal art gallery, the Davenport Museum of Art and then the Figge Art Museum.

The committee first held costume balls to raise funds, but later transitioned to an art vendor fair. In 2019 the spring fair moved to the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds to escape flooding and has stayed there since. Hardin said she'd noticed a lot more people with disabilities having an easier time perusing the fair, as the fairgrounds were more accessible.

Looking ahead to the fair's fall event, Hardin said the committee decided to change the dates to coincide with Alternating Currents — a Quad-Cities-wide, free arts and culture festival taking place Aug. 17-20. The Beaux Arts Fair will take place Aug. 19 and 20 outside the Figge Art Museum.

Hardin said the move made sense to attract more artists and guests to ultimately raise more money for the Figge.

"The more the artists sell, the more they say, 'Hey, I want to come back to this fair,' it keeps them coming," Hardin said. "It's really the people of Davenport that have kept this fair going, and not just Davenport but the surrounding communities. We get people from all over."