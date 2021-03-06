Beaux Arts Fair to return in May

STAFF
After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Beaux Arts Spring Art Fair will return in 2021.
It was announced Saturday the 68th Beaux Arts Spring Art Fair will be held outdoors Mother's Day weekend, May 8 and 9, at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport. Last year's fairs were canceled due to the pandemic.
In a release from the Beaux Art Fund, the art fair will comply with CDC COVID-19 regulations and will kick off the Quad-Cities art events for the season.
For more information, go to www.beauxartsfair.com.
