Beaux Arts Fair to return in May
  • Updated
090819-qct-qca-beauxarts-016a.JPG

People browse oil paintings by Chris Abigt during the 66th biannual Beaux Arts Fair Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, on the Bechtel Plaza of the Figge Art Museum in Davenport. The fair will return in 2021 after being cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Beaux Arts Spring Art Fair will return in 2021.

It was announced Saturday the 68th Beaux Arts Spring Art Fair will be held outdoors Mother's Day weekend, May 8 and 9, at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport. Last year's fairs were canceled due to the pandemic.

In a release from the Beaux Art Fund, the art fair will comply with CDC COVID-19 regulations and will kick off the Quad-Cities art events for the season.

For more information, go to www.beauxartsfair.com.

