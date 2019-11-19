Scott County Supervisor W. Ken Beck announced plans Tuesday to seek re-election for a second term on the Scott County Board of Supervisors.
Beck, a Republican, has served for the past two years as vice-chair of the board.
Supervisors serve four-year terms with staggered elections. He is the first candidate to announce.
"It has been an honor representing the citizens of Scott County and providing responsible governance," said Beck, 65, who retired after a 34-year career as a soils engineer.
Beck, who retired in June from Terracon Consultants, Inc., said in an interview that he first sought public office "to give back to the community." "I never served in the service and when I worked for Terracon I never had enough time to get involved (activities such as) school board."
Now in his third year on the board, he said "There are a lot of strategic initiatives that are coming up and I'd like to see them through completion or well down the road."
Among them is the bistate Scott County Radio Project; other public safety projects; and stable funding for the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region.
"Of all the work we do, (the mental health region) is at least very tangible, because you are providing services directly to the person who needs those services," said Beck, who serves on the region board.
In addition, he serves on the Metropolitan Planning Organization, Waste Commission of Scott County, Bettendorf Intergovernmental Committee and Scott County Regional Authority. He also has served as a member of the Davenport Mayor's Flood Task Force and the Bettendorf School District's Portrait of a Graduate committee.
"Although the county has historically been financially responsible, strategic decisions must be made moving forward to maintain our excellent financial condition," he said, adding he will continue to promote economic growth opportunities across the county.
Beck and his wife Linda moved in 1984 from Denver to the Quad-Cities, where they raised their two grown children Christina and Scott.
Beck is a registered professional engineer (civil-geotechnical) in Iowa, Illinois, Colorado and Wisconsin. He also is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and Society of Military Engineers. He is in his second term on the board of the Davenport Rotary Club, which he has been a member of for 29 years.