Beginning Monday, Greenbrier Drive to Tanglefoot reduced to one-way traffic
Greenbrier Drive work restricts traffic

BETTENDORF — Beginning Monday the Greenbrier Drive Reconstruction project will restrict traffic to northbound, one-way travel from Davenshire Drive to Tanglefoot Lane. Southbound traffic will be detoured to South Hampton Drive until the project has been completed, about three months. No access will be allowed onto Greenbrier from Tanglefoot Lane. 

For more information, contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.

