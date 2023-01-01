Bellevue parents welcome first Quad-Cities baby of 2023

Catherine Furlin, about a week from her due date, wanted to take a photo with a "Happy New Year 2023" onesie Saturday night.

Instead, the Bellevue mom dressed her newborn daughter Emilia Elizabeth Furlin in the new outfit for photographers and hospital staff Sunday morning.

Emilia was the first baby born in 2023 in the Quad-Cities, a title Catherine Furlin said was "totally unexpected." Emilia arrived at at 12:54 a.m. at Genesis BirthCenter in Davenport weighing 6.2 pounds and measuring 17.75 inches long.

"I bought this little onesie that says 'Happy New Year 2023' thinking that I would hold it up in front of my belly for a picture," Catherine Furlin said. "And now she's actually here to wear it."

Emilia shares a birthday with her paternal grandmother, who herself was a "first baby" in a Minnesota locale.

"She got to be in the newspaper and everything," Catherine Furlin said. "So that was kind of a neat coincidence."

Catherine Furlin and her four kids prepped Saturday night for an at-home pajama party with sparkling grape juice to welcome the new year.

But plans quickly changed when her water broke.

Catherine Furlin's sister, a former delivery nurse at Genesis, drove the hour-long commute to the hospital.

"We figured, if it gets crazy, we have someone really qualified with us," Catherine Furlin said. "So that made that made me feel better on the way here."

And her husband, Tony Furlin, works in the food and beverage industry. He'd been preparing food for a New Year's Eve party that evening when he got the unexpected call and rushed to the hospital.

Catherine Furlin works professionally as a photographer, and hired a birth photographer to document her three youngest children entering the world.

This year, COVID-19 protocols limited the number of people who could be in the delivery room, so she asked her mother to do the job.

"She's got my big heavy camera and I'm trying to set the settings and tell her 'You push this button and then do this.' So she got kind of a crash course in photography during the labor. So that was pretty funny. She did a good job," Catherine Furlin said.

Emilia has four older siblings, and is the second daughter. Catherine and Tony Furlin said Emilia's older sister is especially excited to have another girl in the family.

"Alex has been waiting for a sister," Catherine Furlin said. "She she finally has a sister. She's our little book-end."