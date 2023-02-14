The Niabi Zoo is announcing the passing of two beloved animals — giraffe, Twiga, and zebra, Bella.

Both females were 16 years old, Niabi officials said.

Twiga died on Jan. 3, 2023, due to degenerative brain and spinal neuropathy. A Facebook post by Niabi Zoo called Twiga a "lovely, quiet lady with a constant twinkle in her eye," and described her close relationship with zookeepers.

“She was always eager to interact with keepers for training sessions and endeared herself to countless guests through her interactions with them at public feedings and through the creation of her artwork,” wrote Kristina Stump, who cared for Twiga since she was a year old. “As someone who has worked closely with her for 15 years, my hope is that her interactions with the people of the Quad-Cities has instilled in them a passion for giraffes that will benefit the conservation of the species, insuring that her legacy will endure”.

Bella, a Burchell's Zebra, passed on Nov. 28, 2022, after battling meningioma. In the Facebook post, she was described as a "sassy lady zebra that liked being near the keepers and her mini-donkey friends" and enjoyed warm, sunny days.

Niabi Zoo Director Lee Jackson said the zoo waited to make the announcement until receiving the two animals' necropsy reports so they could determine, "exactly what happened."

The Facebook post said both Twiga and Bella's keepers worked with the animals for over 15 years. Niabi Zoo staff welcome community members to share their favorite memories, photos or videos of Twiga and Bella in their honor.

