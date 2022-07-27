Below normal daytime and nighttime temperatures expected through Saturday

A cool front will be passing through the Quad-City region early Wednesday that will keep both daytime and nighttime temperatures below normal through Saturday, just in time for the Quad-City Times Bix 7.

Meteorologist Peter Speck of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said there is a slight chance of precipitation Wednesday morning with the passing of the cool front.

The day will start out with fog and clouds but those will gradually clear. Wednesday’s high is expected to be 82 degrees with an overnight low of 65.

High temperatures Thursday and Friday are expected to reach the upper 70s, while overnight lows dip to the upper 50s.

Speck said that race day on Saturday should be “beautiful.”

“The high race day should be in the lower to middle 80s with dew points at race time of about 58 or 59,” Speck said. “It should be perfect for the race.”

The normal daytime high temperature for this time of year in the Quad-Cities is 85 degrees with overnight lows of about 64 degrees.

“You can’t complain about this type of weather in July,” Speck said.