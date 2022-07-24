Below normal temps and dew points forecast for Bix week

Bix week will feature below-normal temperatures, dew points in the 60s, and except for a chance of rain Tuesday, sunny skies, said meteorologist Ray Wolf of the National Weather Service, Davenport.

“There will be some open-window time this week, which will give people a chance to lay off the air conditioner for a while and give the utility bill a break,” Wolf said Sunday night.

The normal high temperature this time of year is about 86 degrees, but Monday starts off with a high of about 77 degrees with an overnight low of about 62 degrees.

There is a 30% to 40% chance of rain Tuesday as another system comes through that Wolf said will keep the region in the cooler and dryer air.

“Dew points this week are going to be in the 60s, and near the end of the week maybe drop to the 50s,” Wolf said. “That falls into the typical summer range so it’s not the uncomfortable range of the 70s.”

The dew point is the temperature the air needs to be cooled to become saturated with water. The higher the dew point, the hotter and stickier it feels. Another way to visualize the dew point is that it is the atmospheric temperature below which water droplets begin to condense and dew can form.

Tuesday’s high expected to be around 80 degrees with an overnight low of 68 and that chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a high of 82 degrees under partly sunny skies with an overnight low of 64.

Thursday’s high under mostly sunny skies is expected to reach about 80 degrees with an overnight low of 59 degrees.

Friday under sunny skies will see a high of about 80 degrees with an overnight low of 60.

For the race on Saturday, the forecast is calling for a high of 84 degrees.

“Given that it’s July in the Midwest, I don’t know that you can expect much better weather,” Wolf said.