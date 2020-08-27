Bend XPO to open in October in East Moline

Some events are booked for 2021, Haas said.

COVID-19 has led to some innovations at The Bend XPO, though, including providing a safe and clean environment with such features as linen-less tables, which allows for sanitation between sessions, as well as sanitation stations throughout the building. In addition, the large amount of space provides opportunities for socially-distance events.

Additionally, in-person meetings can be held there as well as hybrid meetings where people can appear virtually on numerous television screens.

“We can have an event for a couple of hundred people and still have everybody 6 feet apart because of the amount of space and flexibility that we have, " Haas said.

Mecum Auctions also played a role in the facility, planning to be an annual tenant for its antique tractors and truck shows, and it will have a dedicated space in the building for its annual auction. It helped provide the need and some expertise on what was needed.

“Being able to build according to their needs and their attendees," Haas.explained, "that’s where the concession stand comes into play because when we have auctions or shows, there will be food for sale on site so that the attendees don’t have to leave."