Bend XPO to open in October in East Moline

The much-anticipated Bend XPO center will open sometime in October. The spacious 100,000-square-foot facility which cost more than $10 million to build, is located behind the old McLaughlin building, about halfway into The Bend. It will round out the large venue in East Moline along the Mississippi River.
The Bend already has a 211-room hotel, The Combine restaurant, apartments, a park and a gas station/convenience store among its offerings and is located along 12th Avenue in East Moline near the Rust Belt concert facility.
“It’s one more element to create that complete walkability community,” said Brittany Haas, director of exposition and sales for what’s being called The Bend XPO. “Have guests come stay at the hotel, dine in the community ... having The Bend have even more purpose behind the development. Really, we want to create that one-stop shop experience even further.
“If a group comes in, they have their large events at Bend XPO; they can have evening entertainment at The Rust Belt; they can have dining by Bass Street (Catering) and Combine; they can have a fancy awards dinner at The Bend Events Center,” she said. “They all are centralized under one contact to make a really easy planning process.”
On size alone, Bend XPO gives The Bend one more major area to draw people to.
The Hyatt Place/Hyatt Hotel is another partner.
“It’s a sizable space when it comes to exhibit and show floor space as well as meeting rooms and breakout space,” Haas said, noting it has more than 70,000 square feet of indoor space. “It can go everywhere from a finished concrete floor on the show floor to a finished carpeted room with nice, fine features for a wedding to be held.”
Among the notable areas within the Bend XPO are:
- Developers Hall, which is the main hall and is more than 63,000 square feet that can hold car and trade shows, product launches and even weddings.
- The X, the nearly 4,000-square-foot breakout room with floor-to-ceiling windows, which is among six breakout rooms (the others are about 750 square feet with operable walls to make them larger) for hospitalities, social events, workshops and meetings.
Haas also touts the center’s connection to Bass Street catering (its preferred caterer), which will handle its event dining for private events and concessions. Developers Hall even has access to an outdoor private patio.
COVID-19 has wreaked some havoc with the opening in October.
“We did have some 2020 events but due to some restrictions on size limitations, right now we are at a standstill because of state restrictions,” Haas said, noting 50 people is the state limit now and the space is really designed for hundreds.
Some events are booked for 2021, Haas said.
COVID-19 has led to some innovations at The Bend XPO, though, including providing a safe and clean environment with such features as linen-less tables, which allows for sanitation between sessions, as well as sanitation stations throughout the building. In addition, the large amount of space provides opportunities for socially-distance events.
Additionally, in-person meetings can be held there as well as hybrid meetings where people can appear virtually on numerous television screens.
“We can have an event for a couple of hundred people and still have everybody 6 feet apart because of the amount of space and flexibility that we have, " Haas said.
Mecum Auctions also played a role in the facility, planning to be an annual tenant for its antique tractors and truck shows, and it will have a dedicated space in the building for its annual auction. It helped provide the need and some expertise on what was needed.
“Being able to build according to their needs and their attendees," Haas.explained, "that’s where the concession stand comes into play because when we have auctions or shows, there will be food for sale on site so that the attendees don’t have to leave."
Streamline Architects in East Moline was the architect.
Bend XPO is owned by five local businessmen with ties to The Bend. The group is known as EM Expo, LLC.
The group wants to bring business into the community, Haas said.
“Our goal is that the hotel is going to be sold out," she said. "There’s only 211 rooms there, and if our capacities are 4,000 or 5,000 people for a show, the entire Quad-Cities is going to benefit.”
