Bend XPO, tractor auction join The Bend development

Weddings and antique tractors are sharing new space at the latest development at The Bend in East Moline.
The Bend XPO had its first event earlier this month when it hosted a National Cornhole League tournament, including several hundred competitors as well as spectators. The newest Quad-Cities event space can accommodate a couple thousand people.
It also is the new home of Mecum Gone Farmin' auction house, which previously held two antique tractor and truck auctions each year at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport.
The XPO and auction house now are among about 30 vendors that occupy the fast-growing Bend development. It includes the riverfront Hyatt Place, Hyatt Home and The Bend Apartments, along with multiple restaurants, River Bend Park and the Rust Belt concert venue.
"One of the really cool things about being at The Bend is that it's a community, and it's kind of looked upon as its own downtown," said Brittany Haas, director of exposition and sales at Bend XPO. "We call it a campus."
Formerly with Hyatt properties, Haas is working to bring in events that are unique to the Quad-Cities, such as the recent cornhole tournament and youth sporting competitions. A cheer competition is on the schedule for next weekend.
"Everything we do just builds," she said. "There's still a lot of undeveloped land out here. We started with the small event center, got involved with Mecum, and created the XPO."
Property owners and Quad-City businessmen Larry Anderson and Aaron Tennant are two of four partners who are developing The Bend. They also are involved with other properties, including the Rust Belt, The Bend Apartments and the smaller event center, which shares a building with Combine restaurant.
The partners built the eastern-most portion of Bend XPO specifically for the Mecum auctions. It contains overhead doors on opposite ends, so large vehicles can be driven on and off the floor during bidding. The space also supplies Mecum with its first vehicle-storage building in the area.
The XPO also has alcohol-and-food concessions for events, uses Bass Street catering and permits wedding parties and other event customers to bring in outside catering. It makes use of both indoor and outdoor space and has plans to extend parking areas that already have space for several hundred vehicles.
In the immediate, the focus is largely on weddings, because so many had to be cancelled or delayed, due to the coronavirus.
"Tonight's (wedding) was supposed to be a year ago," Haas said Friday. "Between our sister property at The Bend Event Center and the new building, we're doing a lot of those bookings."
The immediate success of the smaller, neighboring event center was the catalyst, Haas said, for the much larger XPO development, which contains 100,000 square feet.
"The Event Center would fit in this one room," she said, standing in The X, which is a separate space on the west end of the XPO floor. "The new space will bring in events that have never been to the Quad-Cities."
Specialized ventilation, for instance, will make the center desirable to car-show organizers. Haas said she expects the building to be in demand for product launches and trade shows, too.
While XPO partners with other developments in The Bend, including the separately owned hotel, Haas also has built partnerships with hotels downtown Moline.
"With a 1,000-person event, one hotel wouldn't be enough," she said. "It's a good problem to have."