Bend XPO, tractor auction join The Bend development

"Everything we do just builds," she said. "There's still a lot of undeveloped land out here. We started with the small event center, got involved with Mecum, and created the XPO."

Property owners and Quad-City businessmen Larry Anderson and Aaron Tennant are two of four partners who are developing The Bend. They also are involved with other properties, including the Rust Belt, The Bend Apartments and the smaller event center, which shares a building with Combine restaurant.

The partners built the eastern-most portion of Bend XPO specifically for the Mecum auctions. It contains overhead doors on opposite ends, so large vehicles can be driven on and off the floor during bidding. The space also supplies Mecum with its first vehicle-storage building in the area.

The XPO also has alcohol-and-food concessions for events, uses Bass Street catering and permits wedding parties and other event customers to bring in outside catering. It makes use of both indoor and outdoor space and has plans to extend parking areas that already have space for several hundred vehicles.

In the immediate, the focus is largely on weddings, because so many had to be cancelled or delayed, due to the coronavirus.