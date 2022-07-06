Bends for a Cause brings yoga to Village of East Davenport to support local nonprofits

Yoga instructor Sarah Wendland has been bringing yoga to breweries across the Quad-Cities for years, and this summer she'll expand her class to the Village of East Davenport to support food-focused nonprofits.

Bends for a Cause will take place noon-4 p.m. July 17 at the Village Theatre, 2113 E 11th St., Davenport. In addition to the 12:30-1:30 p.m. yoga class, people can enjoy live music, food from NEST Cafe and Moodies as well as drinks, and participate in a silent auction and raffle.

There is no set cost for admission, but guests should bring either a food or monetary donation to go toward The Minnie Fridge or NEST Cafe.

Wendland said she held an event similar to Bends for a Cause last year that brought awareness to women-led businesses in the Quad-Cities, and after its success she wanted to host another one, just with a different focus.

"I wanted to kind of pivot a little bit and instead of just highlighting groups in this instance, it was being able to raise money for nonprofits," Wendland said.

The Minnie Fridge and NEST Cafe are the benefactors of Bends for a Cause. The Minnie Fridge, located just outside the Roosevelt Community Center at 1220 Minnie Ave., Davenport, is a community food pantry and fridge that operates on an anonymous basis. NEST Cafe, 1524 4th Ave., Rock Island, is a restaurant that operates on a pay-what-you-can basis.

Wendland chose the two nonprofits because of the good works they do and their smaller reputations.

"Not a lot of people know about them, but they're both doing these great things to feed our community in a way that gives people their autonomy and their dignity to be able to obtain food for their families," Wendland said.