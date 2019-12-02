Bennet courts voters with visits in Quad-Cities, Muscatine

Bennet laid blame on the Freedom Caucus and the Tea Party for the country's situation, adding, "We have to figure out how to govern the country again. I am the only candidate in this race who has won two national elections in a swing state. Nobody else has won one election in a swing state."

Bettendorf resident Jim Brick asked Bennet what he would do to enforce gun control in schools and keep children safe. Bennet reminded everyone that one of the first school shootings took place in Colorado at Columbine High School in 1999.

Bennet said he would pass background checks and limit the purchase of mass ammunition such as high-capacity magazines.

"We changed the law in Colorado to say you could have 10 rounds (of bullets)," he said. "Those are two ways we can start to make a difference and there are things we can do with school culture that is important, too."

Steve Beck asked Bennet what he would do to make higher education more affordable. Bennet said he is opposed to free tuition programs being promoted by Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.