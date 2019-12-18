Bernie organizations urge unions to help flip eastern Iowa counties that voted for Trump

Our Revolution, Labor for Bernie and other organizations supporting presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, are joining forces to win back those eastern Iowa counties, Scott County included, that voted for Trump in 2016 after voting twice for Barack Obama.

During a meeting Wednesday at United Steel Works Local 105 in Bettendorf, union supporters for Sanders issued a call for volunteers and a call to action before the Feb. 3 caucus in Iowa.

“Iowa has the most pivot counties in the country, mostly in Eastern Iowa, and they pivoted from Obama to Trump,” said Mike Oles, of Indiana, a field director of Our Revolution that supports Sanders election.

“People wanted change and Trump was supposed to be that vehicle for change,” Oles said. “What we’ve seen in Iowa and Indiana where I’m from and other places such as Ohio, Trump has failed, and has even declared a tougher war on workers.”

Oles talked about the Siemens plant in Burlington closing and called it a decision based on corporate greed. “Trump gave a huge defense contract to Siemens and under a different president who is a champion for workers they would not get the money and would be punished.”

