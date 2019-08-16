U.S. Sen. Bernard “Bernie” Sanders, D-Vermont, who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination will be in Davenport Monday for two meetings.
Sanders will hold a town hall meeting at 10:30 a.m. at the Davenport Public Library, 321 N. Main St.
At noon, Sanders will hold an event at 4436 N. Brady St., Suite 103.
Both events are free and open to the public, but while tickets are not required an RSVP is encouraged as people will be allowed in on a first come basis.
To RSVP go to www.berniesanders.com and click on events.
At 3 p.m. Sanders will be in Cedar County for an ice cream social, and at 7 p.m. he will host a softball game at Iowa’s Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa.