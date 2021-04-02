'Best year in history': Quad-Cities RV sales surge amid pandemic travel limitations

"Families are just discovering it's a great way to spend quality time with each other traveling and exploring this magnificent country of ours ... and there's no better way to do that with your own schedule and in your own, safe environment," Dresselhaus said. "You don't have to book a plane. You don't have to rent a car. You don't have to stand in lines. You don't have to go to restaurants (or book a hotel). You can control your own environment, your own diet and do it much more inexpensively."

Nick Michener echoed the sentiment. He used the example of Door County, Wisconsin, where the couple likes to travel.

"And you're looking per night something that might be two months worth of payments on an RV," Nick Michener said. "And if you want to spent any amount of time up there, like a week up there, you're looking at spending, you know, a couple thousand dollars just to have a place to stay up there versus paying a nightly camp fee.

"You don't have to worry about who has been in the room before you or who you're going to run into," he said. "You take care of your own stuff and you're away from the general public and you have control of your environment."

The recent soar in consumer interest in RVing driven by the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a marked increase in RV shipments.