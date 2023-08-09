Bethany for Children and Families will present, "The Lisa Project," from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15 at the Moline office at 1701 River Drive.
The Lisa Project is a multi-sensory exhibit experience allowing the visitor to see, hear and learn about the reality of the world of child abuse. Through audio narration from a child's perspective, visitors are guided room by room through scenarios depicting abuse. At the end of each tour, positive and helpful steps are given to protect children and strengthen families.
The Lisa Project
The hope is that through this experience the community will become more aware of the realities of child abuse.
Each showing will take 10 minutes from start to finish. Showings will be held continuously throughout the day.
Anyone is welcome to attend but the exhibit is recommended for children younger than 15 years.
For more information, visit
www.thelisaproject.org.
Photos: Program eases toll of separation on incarcerated moms, kids
Nyia Pritchett, 27, types on her phone during a three-hour bus ride to Logan Correctional Center in downstate Illinois to visit her incarcerated mother Latonya Dextra, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Illinois. Rare programs like the Reunification Ride, a donation-dependent initiative that buses prisoners' family members from Chicago to Illinois' largest women's prison every month so they can spend time with their mothers and grandmothers, are a crucial lifeline for families, prisoners say. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Erin Hooley
Davi Stewart Roberts, 4-year-old, waits to go through security with his mother Jada Lesure, 23, to visit his grandmother Erika Ray at Logan Correctional Center, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Lincoln, Illinois.
Erin Hooley
Carrying the belongings of her five grandchildren, Raquel Ayala boards a bus for a three-hour journey to Logan Correctional Center in downstate Illinois to visit her incarcerated daughter Crystal Martinez, the children's mother, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Chicago.
Erin Hooley
Latonya Dextra, right, greets her 27-year-old daughter Nyia Pritchett during a special visit at Logan Correctional Center, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Lincoln, Illinois. Pritchett hadn't seen her mother for three years.
Erin Hooley
Along with her five grandchildren, Raquel Ayala travels on three-hour bus ride to Logan Correctional Center in downstate Illinois to visit her incarcerated daughter Crystal Martinez, the children's mother, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Illinois.
Erin Hooley
Nevaeh Martinez, 3-year-old, has "free mommy" painted on her fingernails as she and her four younger siblings visit their mother Crystal Martinez at Logan Correctional Center, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Lincoln, Illinois.
Erin Hooley
Myla Martinez, 6-year-old, enthusiastically greets her mother Crystal Martinez as she and her four younger siblings spend time her with her during a special visit at Logan Correctional Center, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Lincoln, Illinois.
Erin Hooley
Jada Lesure, 23, ties the shoes of her 4-year-old son Davi Stewart Roberts as they arrive at Logan Correctional Center to visit her mother Erika Ray, his grandmother, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Lincoln, Illinois.
Erin Hooley
Erika Ray hugs her 4-year-old grandson Davi Stewart Roberts during a special visit with him and her daughter Jada Lesure, 23, right, at Logan Correctional Center, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Lincoln, Illinois.
Erin Hooley
Accompanied by their grandmother Raquel Ayala and three other siblings, Jaliyah Santiago, 4, left, and her sister Myla Martinez, 6, color as they ride a bus on a three-hour journey to Logan Correctional Center in downstate Illinois to their incarcerated mother Crystal Martinez, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Illinois.
Erin Hooley
Crystal Martinez, center, plays Uno with three of her five children, Nevaeh Martinez, 13, top left, Jayceon Santiago, 5, bottom left, and Reggie Johnson, 10, right, during a special visit at Logan Correctional Center, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Lincoln, Illinois.
Erin Hooley
Jada Lesure, 23, holds her 4-year-old son Davi Stewart Roberts, 4, during a three-hour bus ride to Logan Correctional Center in downstate Illinois to visit her incarcerated mother Erika Ray, his grandmother, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Illinois.
Erin Hooley
Joshlyn Allen kisses her 3-year-old daughter Journey Miller during a special visit at Logan Correctional Center, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Lincoln, Illinois.
Erin Hooley
Erika Ray comforts her daughter Jada Lesure, 23, during a special visit with her and her 4-year-old grandson at Logan Correctional Center, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Lincoln, Illinois.
Erin Hooley
Raquel Ayala signs a handprint of paint for her daughter Crystal Martinez during a special visit at Logan Correctional Center, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Lincoln, Illinois.
Erin Hooley
Latonya Dextra braids the hair of her 27-year-old daughter Nyia Pritchett during a special visit at Logan Correctional Center, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Lincoln, Illinois. Pritchett hadn't seen her mother for three years.
Erin Hooley
Nevaeh Martinez, 13 years old, wears a lipstick kiss from her mother Crystal Martinez as she and her four younger siblings spend time her with her during a special visit at Logan Correctional Center, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Lincoln, Illinois.
Erin Hooley
Pictures of Crystal Martinez and her family are displayed during a special visit at Logan Correctional Center, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Lincoln, Illinois.
Erin Hooley
Myla Martinez, 6, left, and her sister Jaliyah Santiago, 4, pass by a guard tower as they leave Logan Correctional Center after visiting their mother Crystal Martinez, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Lincoln, Illinois.
Erin Hooley
Latonya Dextra, left, comforts her emotional 27-year-old daughter Nyia Pritchett during a special visit at Logan Correctional Center, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Lincoln, Illinois. Pritchett hadn't seen her mother for three years.
Erin Hooley
Crystal Martinez, center, is embraced by her five children, clockwise from top left, Nevaeh Martinez, 13, Jayceon Santiago, 5, Reggie Johnson, 10, Jaliyah Santiago, 4, and Myla Martinez, 6, as they prepare to leave her at Logan Correctional Center, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Lincoln, Illinois.
Erin Hooley
