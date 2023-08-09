Bethany for Children and Families will present, "The Lisa Project," from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15 at the Moline office at 1701 River Drive.

The Lisa Project is a multi-sensory exhibit experience allowing the visitor to see, hear and learn about the reality of the world of child abuse. Through audio narration from a child's perspective, visitors are guided room by room through scenarios depicting abuse. At the end of each tour, positive and helpful steps are given to protect children and strengthen families.

The hope is that through this experience the community will become more aware of the realities of child abuse.

Each showing will take 10 minutes from start to finish. Showings will be held continuously throughout the day.

Anyone is welcome to attend but the exhibit is recommended for children younger than 15 years.

For more information, visit www.thelisaproject.org.

