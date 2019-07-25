{{featured_button_text}}

Bethany Baptist Church, 700 35th Ave. Place, Moline, will hold Serve QC Sunday on Aug. 11.

Through this event, the congregation will complete a variety of community outreach projects.

Serve QC Sunday will begin at 9:15 a.m. with a brief worship service. Teams will then go out into the community to finish projects including:

  • Landscape clean-up at Eugene Field and Willard schools
  • Visits to residents at WellSpire (formerly Illini Restorative Care) in Silvis and Hope Creek Care Center in East Moline
  • Baking and delivering treats to more than 20 Quad-City fire and police stations
  • Assembling gift bags for the staff at Eugene Field and Willard schools.

Bethany has hosted Serve QC Sunday (formerly Blue Jean Sunday) about twice a year since 2010. This will be the second Serve QC Sunday in 2019.

