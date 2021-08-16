Bettendorf adding crossing guards for new Forest Grove Elementary

Pleasant Valley Community School District held an open house and dedication ceremony for the new elementary school, Forest Grove Elementary.
The Bettendorf Police Department is providing crossing guards near the newly opened Forest Grove Elementary School.
Crossing guards will be in place at the intersection of Forest Grove Road and Spring Creek Lane in both the morning and afternoon for children crossing Forest Grove Road.
A school zone speed limit on Forest Grove Road will be active from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. during school days. The city urged motorists in a news release on Monday to use caution in the area because "traffic backups are possible."
Also in the release, the city said a crossing guard will no longer be posted at the intersection of Linden Lane and Hillside Drive near Grant Wood School.
"This post had very few crossings and another crossing guard is available a short distance away at the intersection of Hillside Drive and Woodland Lane," the release stated.
The police department will now provide a crossing guard at the intersection of Hillside Drive and Olympia Drive both before and after school, according to the release.
Photos: Forest Grove Elementary
Principal of Forest Grove Elementary, Chris Welch, cuts the ribbon during Pleasant Valley Community School District's open house and dedication ceremony for the new elementary school, Forest Grove Elementary, in Bettendorf, Sunday, August 15, 2021.
Pleasant Valley Community School District's Superintendent, Brian Strusz, speaks during Pleasant Valley Community School District's open house and dedication ceremony for the new elementary school, Forest Grove Elementary, in Bettendorf, Sunday, August 15, 2021.
Library inside of Forest Grove Elementary.
Principal of Forest Grove Elementary, Chris Welch, speaks during Pleasant Valley Community School District's open house and dedication ceremony for the new elementary school, Forest Grove Elementary, in Bettendorf, Sunday, August 15, 2021.
Students and their families walk through the halls of Forest Grove Elementary during Pleasant Valley Community School District's open house and dedication ceremony for the new elementary school on Sunday.
Students and their families walk past the windows of the cafeteria in Forest Grove Elementary during Pleasant Valley Community School District's open house and dedication ceremony for the new elementary school, in Bettendorf, Sunday, August 15, 2021.
Bettendorf Mayor, Bob Gallagher, speaks during Pleasant Valley Community School District's open house and dedication ceremony for the new elementary school, Forest Grove Elementary, in Bettendorf, Sunday, August 15, 2021.
Gym inside of Forest Grove Elementary during Pleasant Valley Community School District's open house and dedication ceremony.
Pleasant Valley Community School District's Board of Education President, Dr. Nikhil Wagle, speaks during Pleasant Valley Community School District's open house and dedication ceremony for the new elementary school, Forest Grove Elementary, in Bettendorf, Sunday, August 15, 2021.
Classroom inside of Forest Grove Elementary during Pleasant Valley Community School District's open house and dedication ceremony for the new elementary school, in Bettendorf, Sunday, August 15, 2021.
Forest Grove Instructional Coach, Marlisse Bosman, speaks during Pleasant Valley Community School District's open house and dedication ceremony for the new elementary school, Forest Grove Elementary, in Bettendorf, Sunday, August 15, 2021.
Students and their families recite the Pledge of Allegiance during Pleasant Valley Community School District's open house and dedication ceremony for the new elementary school, Forest Grove Elementary, in Bettendorf, Sunday, August 15, 2021.
Pleasant Valley Community School District's open house and dedication ceremony for the new elementary school, Forest Grove Elementary, in Bettendorf, Sunday, August 15, 2021.
Forest Grove Elementary School
Foundations were poured before the ground froze allowing many of the exterior walls to be built at the new Forest Grove Elementary School on Forest Grove Drive in Bettendorf, Iowa Thursday, January 23, 2020.
The Media Center area at the new Forest Grove Elementary School on Forest Grove Drive in Bettendorf, Iowa Thursday, January 23, 2020.
Crews with B & B Masonry and Restoration set stone blocks around the exterior walls at the new Forest Grove Elementary school on Jan. 23, 2020.
Foundations were poured before the ground froze allowing many of the exterior walls to be built at the new Forest Grove Elementary School on Forest Grove Drive in Bettendorf, Iowa Thursday, January 23, 2020.
Crews work on mechanical items at the new Forest Grove Elementary School on Forest Grove Drive in Bettendorf, Iowa Thursday, January 23, 2020.
