Bettendorf adding crossing guards for new Forest Grove Elementary

The Bettendorf Police Department is providing crossing guards near the newly opened Forest Grove Elementary School.

Crossing guards will be in place at the intersection of Forest Grove Road and Spring Creek Lane in both the morning and afternoon for children crossing Forest Grove Road.

A school zone speed limit on Forest Grove Road will be active from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. during school days. The city urged motorists in a news release on Monday to use caution in the area because "traffic backups are possible."

Also in the release, the city said a crossing guard will no longer be posted at the intersection of Linden Lane and Hillside Drive near Grant Wood School.

"This post had very few crossings and another crossing guard is available a short distance away at the intersection of Hillside Drive and Woodland Lane," the release stated.

The police department will now provide a crossing guard at the intersection of Hillside Drive and Olympia Drive both before and after school, according to the release.

