Bettendorf adjusts waste collection rules for storm clean-up

Bettendorf is relaxing yard waste collection rules after Monday's storm.
Residents can dispose of storm debris in the following ways:
• Tree limbs/branches must be cut in 5 foot lengths, but do not need to be tied and bundled — set in orderly piles at your regular collection point for collection
• If possible, put all other storm debris in Kraft paper bags — no yard waste stickers are required
Rsidents are asked to be patient. There was a significant amount of damage from the storm. City crews will pick up storm debris over the next few days.
For more information, 563-344-4088.
