Bettendorf advances $10.28M in bonds for capital projects including parking lot and putting course

The bonds are scheduled to close in January 2020.

Ploehn said the city will re-pay the debt over 19 years. It will pay back $11.72 million including a net interest cost of $2.59 million.

He added said the city is selling the bonds now to get the design and engineering work underway completed on the projects so they can be bid in January or February.

"When we repay the bonds we want the percentage rate to be the lowest possible rate," Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher said after the meeting.

He attributed the successful bond sale, in part, to the work of city staff and BakerTilly. "It shows the city's continuance to adhere to strong fiscal management policies," he said of the low rate.

In other business, the council voted 6-0 to approve a new amendment to its Downtown Master Plan overlay district that will prohibit certain kinds of businesses from locating in the downtown.