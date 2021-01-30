 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bettendorf alderman appointed to National League of Cities' Information Technology Committee

Bettendorf alderman appointed to National League of Cities' Information Technology Committee

{{featured_button_text}}

Bettendorf alderman, Scott Naumann, has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2021 ITC Federal Advocacy Committee. Alderman Naumann was elected to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities.

As a committee member, Naumann will play a key role among a diverse group of local leaders in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocating on behalf of America's cities and towns before Congress, with the administration and at home.

For more information on NLC’s federal advocacy committees, visit: nlc.org/advocacy/committees.

Alderman Scott Naumann
1
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News