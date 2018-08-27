As the city comes off of a tough budget year that saw unexpected drops in available spending money, Bettendorf aldermen on Monday held the first of several hearings to plan for what they expect to be more difficult financial times ahead.
Speaking to council members in City Hall, City Administrator Decker Ploehn said the last series of decisions “came at all of us pretty fast,” saying the intention of the upcoming meetings is to help aldermen be “a little more prepared” as the city outlines goals for future spending on year-to-year expenses and capital projects. Talks over the city’s capital spending are scheduled to pick up in November, and the operating budget talks start around January.
“That’s kind of what our thrust is here over the next couple of weeks,” Ploehn said, adding that there was a “strong desire” by aldermen to have an advanced look at the process earlier on.
The two-hour budget briefing focused on significant drops in spending for the current year and stagnant or decreased revenue the city expects to see through various state-sanctioned tax breaks. Also reviewed were the line-by-line expenditures of individual departments — from the yearly price tag for copier paper to what administrators spend on annual work-related conferences.
Earlier this year, the city spent $1.6 million on early-retirement incentives for 14 longtime employees to offset shortfalls in revenue from sales taxes, property taxes and casino gambling. Projections for sales taxes were off by $600,000 and property taxes by roughly $572,000, leaving the city with a $1.2 million budget hole.
Ploehn called the buyoust a success. Moving forward, the city expects they will save nearly $1 million annually through decreased employee expenses.
For casino gaming, the city saw a drop last year of about $150,000 and expects to see sluggish growth in the coming years. Most of the money from gambling is earmarked for the cost of running the Palmer Hills Golf Course, the Life Fitness Center and the Family Museum. At the current pace, city officials are warning that the cost of running those centers is not sustainable under the existing funding model.
While the property tax rate has remained flat, city leaders have sought to pay for other needed expenses by increasing the fees for certain services, such as garbage pickup and sewer maintenance. Costs to property owners also rise over time with higher assessed values set by the Scott County Assessor’s Office. But Finance Director Jason Schadt noted the city’s operating expenditures for the average Bettendorf homeowner are the lowest among the 38 cities in the state with a population of more than 10,000 residents.
“On the operating side we’re a mean, lean-running machine,” Schadt said.
Still, as aldermen look toward the future for how to pay for city services, some options have been cut short by changes in state law. With an expected loss of state backfill money — which the state gave local governments as a trade off for tax cuts — and the projected reduction of assessments on some multi-residential properties, Schadt said serious challenges are ahead.
“We’ve survived a long time on growth, and we’ve talked a lot about being able to grow out of some of these things," he said. "But to … get enough value to replace these tax dollars would take $2.7 billion in growth, which is a 73 percent over our current value. So, I don’t anticipate we can grow out of this problem in the short term, but it’s certainly something we are facing going forward here.”