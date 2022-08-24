 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Bettendorf ALDI to open next week

  • 0
aldi.jpg

The long wait is almost over: ALDI in Bettendorf will open next week.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

The newest store will be at 3221 Devils Glen Road, and officially opens on 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1.  The store will be open daily until 8 p.m.

Thursday, the first 100 customers will receive a gift bag filled with a sampling of ALDI Fan Favorites products and a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for five years running,” said Heather McCarthy Dwight, regional vice president for ALDI. “We have served the greater Quad Cities market for more than 30 years and are excited to continue to offer Bettendorf residents an affordable way of shopping.”

0 Comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Drought in China halts shipping, causes power shortages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News