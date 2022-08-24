Bettendorf ALDI to open next week

The long wait is almost over: ALDI in Bettendorf will open next week.

The newest store will be at 3221 Devils Glen Road, and officially opens on 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. The store will be open daily until 8 p.m.

Thursday, the first 100 customers will receive a gift bag filled with a sampling of ALDI Fan Favorites products and a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for five years running,” said Heather McCarthy Dwight, regional vice president for ALDI. “We have served the greater Quad Cities market for more than 30 years and are excited to continue to offer Bettendorf residents an affordable way of shopping.”