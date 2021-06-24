Bettendorf and Davenport residents push back on proposed subdivision straddling city lines

Residents wondered where water drainage would be, commented that the proposed dense development didn’t meet a provision in city code because it didn’t match the density of the surrounding neighborhood, and worried more cars and heavy construction equipment could wear out the roads and be more hazardous for current residents.

The proposed development would change the grade of a wooded ravine, requiring areas to be filled in and leveled out.

The 38 homes, as of the plan submitted and sent back to the developer for revisions last week, are densely packed villas that would be geared toward seniors wanting to downsize or live in a one-level home, Dolan said.

Entrances to the cul-de-sac are currently planned to be an extension of Crestline Drive and an outlet of Lincoln Road near Kimberly, roads which are in Davenport’s jurisdiction. But 28 of the 38 lots would be in Bettendorf city limits.

Davenport resident Sean Liddell, 44, thinks the city of Davenport will foot the costs of the wear and tear of the streets without much benefit to the city. Construction equipment will travel in and out of narrow Davenport streets during the building process, wearing on residential roads, although most of the houses will be on Bettendorf’s tax rolls.