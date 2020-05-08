Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley STEAM students produce, donate protective gear

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A group of high school students and their STEAM on Wheels instructor are making the most of their time without in-person classes to create mask extenders on 3-D printers and donate them for essential frontline workers throughout the Quad-Cities.

About 200 of the extender straps, which are attached to the elastic on masks and help to relieve the pressure on the wearer’s ears, have been donated, and more are in the works, said Samuel McCullum, director of the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) LAB, located at Bereskin Gallery & Art Academy, 2967 State St.

McCullum started the nonprofit STEAM LAB several years ago with a mission to teach STEAM classes to preschoolers through eighth-grade.