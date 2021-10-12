Bettendorf announces free yard waste pickup dates

Bettendorf's no sticker yard waste weeks are coming up.
According to a new release from the city, residents will not need to put yard waste stickers on their paper yard waste bags from Oct. 25 to Dec. 3.
For information call Public Works at 563-344-4088.
Residents may also take their yard waste to the Davenport Compost Facility, 2707 Railroad Ave.
The no charge weeks at the Davenport Compost Facility are also Oct. 25 to Dec 3.
Quad-City Times
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.