Bettendorf announces Veterans Day holiday schedule

Holiday schedule
The City of Bettendorf has announced the following holiday schedule in observance of Veterans Day:
- Bettendorf Transit will offer free fixed-route transit rides to all veterans Monday through Friday.
- City Hall will be closed Friday.
- All Friday collection services including garbage, recycling, bulky and yard waste will be moved to Saturday. Items should be placed at curbside by 6 a.m. For more information, call 563-344-4088.
- The library will be open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- The Family Museum will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Palmer Hills Golf Course will be open, weather permitting.