Bettendorf

Bettendorf announces Veterans Day holiday schedule

Holiday schedule

The City of Bettendorf has announced the following holiday schedule in observance of Veterans Day:

  • Bettendorf Transit will offer free fixed-route transit rides to all veterans Monday through Friday.
  • City Hall will be closed Friday.
  • All Friday collection services including garbage, recycling, bulky and yard waste will be moved to Saturday. Items should be placed at curbside by 6 a.m. For more information, call 563-344-4088.
  • The library will be open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • The Family Museum will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 
  • Palmer Hills Golf Course will be open, weather permitting.
