Bettendorf appoints members for first non-elected park board

Appointees on Bettendorf’s first non-elected park board are now on the job after the city council approved 10 members on Tuesday.
In March, the city dissolved the five-member elected Parks and Recreation Board after passing plans to do so in December.
City officials say the volunteer, appointed board makes for a more representative board and reduces inefficiencies like duplicate work by the board and council in overseeing the city’s parks and recreation department.
The city took nominations from the staff, mayor, council and community organizations for potential board members, Parks and Recreation Director Kim Kidwell said. The city received between 20 and 25 applications, she said, and the council, mayor and parks leaders reviewed the nominations. Ultimately, the mayor made the appointments.
Of the 10 appointees, five are men and five are women. Previously, the board’s five members were all white men. The new board members will have staggered terms, with spots coming open as soon as June 2022 and the longest terms coming due in June 2024.
Kidwell said she doesn’t yet have the board’s first meeting scheduled, but she plans for the panel to meet four times a year. The board’s meetings will be open to the public.
The board will be solely advisory in its role, Kidwell said, so the members are unpaid volunteers. Board members can propose ideas or suggest changes in recreation programming and services at the Life Fitness Center, Frozen Landing, Splash Landing, Palmer Hills Golf Course, and playgrounds and parks throughout the city, Kidwell said.
Remodeling Splash Landing is a top priority the council identified in its yearly goals last year. Kidwell said other projects in the hopper include making Frozen Landing more permanent to avoid needing to dismantle it every year and a new par three golf course at Palmer Hills set to open in 2023.
“Those are all projects in the hub, and hopefully board members can garner support, provide advice, and help with these things,” Kidwell said.
Decades ago, Iowa law required elected park boards, but cities have since phased them out. Davenport abolished its park board in 1978.
Kenneth Asta (Term expires June 30, 2022)
The current director of employer health services at Rock Valley Physical Therapy, Asta also has experience in two parks departments, Asta wrote in his cover letter. He worked as a wellness manager and personal trainer at the Geneseo Park District for 4 years before becoming its superintendent of recreation until 2009. After stints as a Western Illinois University Adjunct Instructor and marketing and public relations manager for the City of Davenport, he worked as superintendent of recreation at Bolingbrook Park District for eight months. He’s been in his current position at Rock Valley for eight years. Asta has a Master’s of Business Administration from Western Illinois University and a bachelor’s in Kinesiology from Northern Illinois University.
Catherine Duda (Term expires June 30, 2022)
Duda, a “proud Bettendorf resident” for the last 25 years, works as the regional director of business development for Bray Architects, according to her LinkedIn page. She’s also worked as an account executive for WQAD and a business development manager for BLDD architects.
“Connecting with all levels of people within any organization is a familiar scenario for me. I will be comfortable communicating and interacting on any level both internally with city administration and externally with community members,” Duda wrote in her cover letter.
“My passion for wellness, the LFC, Splash Landing, and the City of Bettendorf is my motivation for wanting to serve,” Duda wrote.
Betsy Flaherty (Term expires June 30, 2023)
Flaherty has worked as a brand manager and public relations specialist of various roles for the last decade at John Deere. In her cover letter to the city council, Flaherty wrote that she’s lived in Bettendorf since 2013 and resides within less than a mile of Splash Landing, Frozen Landing, and the Life Fitness Center and frequently uses the trails system.
Patrick Larkin (Term expires June 30, 2022)
A 20-year veteran of the U.S. Navy, Larkin wrote in his cover letter to the city that serving on a navy ship gave him a key eye for maintenance.
“Identifying potential maintenance issues, assigning repair details, and forwarding phased replacement plans was one of my duties on the ship,” he wrote. “I will be able to help the maintenance team stay in front of routine and phased maintenance of existing infrastructure.”
He added that he has a 4-year-old son, and they visit the city’s parks on a regular basis.
Gregg R. Machetta (Term expires June 30, 2023)
A member of the Family Museum Advisory Board for the las six years, Machetta has worked for 23 years at John Deere in a variety of Engineering roles, Machetta wrote in his cover letter. He wrote that he graduated from the University of Iowa with a mechanical engineering degree. According to his LinkedIn, he has two masters degrees from the UI, a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Engineering.
Tara Dhakal Marahatta (Term expires June 30, 2024)
A resident of Bettendorf since 2012, Marahatta is a mom of two kids and owns small businesses throughout the Quad-Cities with her husband, she wrote in her cover letter. In volunteering experience, she was the president of Iowa’s chapter of the Non Resident Nepali Association (NRNA) for two years and provided lunch for health care workers during the pandemic and offered groceries for international students. Her daughter attends Pleasant Valley High School and her son attends Hopewell Elementary, she wrote in her cover letter.
Kristi McFate (Term expires June 30, 2024)
McFate has three young children involved in sports and youth activities, she wrote in her cover letter. Professionally, McFate is a Realtor for Mel Foster Co., and graduated from Purdue University with a background in finance marketing, and advertising.
She coached soccer and softball teams through the Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department that her children participated in. Much of her extended family, too, take advantage of recreation opportunities in Bettendorf.
“Being outdoors is so important,” she said. “And it’s important to develop those healthy habits at a young age.”
She said she looked forward to working with a more diverse board.
“I think the board is going to be great because there’s a mix of families and people who use the outdoor parks in Bettendorf,” McFate said.
Maxim Pikulskiy (Term expires June 30, 2023)
A first-generation American who immigrated from Russia, Pikulskiy has seen much of the world as an active-duty army soldier who specialized in drawing up contracts. After retiring from the army, he's lived in Bettendorf for the last three years and works for the Rock Island Arsenal.
He said he wants to bring his experience with finance and negotiating complex contracts to shore up amenities like Splash Landing and make them more attractive and popular among Bettendorf residents.
Pikulskiy has two daughters, and said he's interested, too, in aiding to create affordable opportunities for young people to be active and have things to do.
"I'm interested in bringing fresh ideas," Pikulskiy said. "I am not from here, but I like it here, and I want this community to thrive."
Debbie Potts (Term expires June 30, 2024)
An 18-year resident of Bettendorf, Potts has worked as an elementary educator for the past two decades. She wrote in her cover letter that she held the position of PTA co-president at Paul Norton for two years and her two children completed pre-schooling through the family museum in Bettendorf.
Bob Sartor (Term expires June 30 2024)
Sartor was named the Iowa Urban Tree Council outstanding volunteer and Bettendorf’s Volunteer of the Year in 2020. He volunteered as the coordinator for the city of Bettendorf’s Emerald Ash Borer program.