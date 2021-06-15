 Skip to main content
Bettendorf approves 32-home development
Bettendorf green-lit a development of 32 new homes in the Woodlands Fifth Addition east of Pandit Drive and south of Ontario Drive.

The Bettendorf City Council passed the final reading of an ordinance on Tuesday to rezone a parcel of land in Woodlands from an agricultural to a single-family home residential district. The developer is Windmiller Development, LLC.

The ordinance was approved by the council Tuesday after a hearing in May.

A forest preserve area to the south is planned to continue to be preserved indefinitely, City Engineer Brent Morlok said during the hearing, according to meeting minutes.

