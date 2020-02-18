Bettendorf approves new 4-year union contracts, police give awards for extraordinary service

The Bettendorf City Council gave its approval Tuesday night to new contracts with the city's four bargaining units that include yearly cost-of-living increases as well as an increase in employee health premium rates.
At its regular meeting, the council voted unanimously to approve collective bargaining agreements with the Bettendorf Peace Officers Association, Bettendorf Professional Firefighters' Association, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, or AFSCME, and AFSCME Council 61, which represents library employees.
Each union now must ratify the proposed agreements.
Negotiations began in November for the new contracts, which cover a total of 205 city employees, including 107 AFSCME-General employees, 35 AFSCME-Library employees, 38 police and 25 firefighters.
Among the contract details are cost-of-living adjustments, or COLA, each year, including 1.5% in the first year and 2%, 2.5% and 2.75% in the next three years.
"Health insurance was one of the major monetary issues we spent a lot of time on," City Attorney Chris Curran told the council.
He said negotiations led to a "structural change" in health care premiums, in which, employees now will pay a percentage of the city's COBRA rate.
With the change, "employees, who are the consumers, will have more take in the results — more skin in the game," Curran said.
In an interview, Human Resource Director Kathleen Richlen said: "Now if the rates go up, their rates go up and if they go down, their rates go down."
As of July 1, employee health premiums will be 8% of the city's COBRA premium and will increase to 9%, 10% and 10% in subsequent years.
The contract also would increase the percentage rate that employees pay for their health insurance premium.
In addition, Richlen said the city will offer a voluntary Wellness Plan that will allow employees to earn a 25% discount on their health premiums by meeting certain criteria. The criteria include: taking a biometric screening, an online health risk assessment and completing four additional wellness activities.
The proposed four-year contracts will run from July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2024. The current four-year contracts expire June 30, 2020.
In other business, the council:
- Unanimously adopted a health plan proposal from Wellmark, a dental plan proposal from Delta Dental and a vision plan proposal from Employee Benefit Systems. Richlen said the city will see a $32,000 reduction in its health plan costs.
She added that the city's education and wellness efforts have made employees more aware as consumers, helping to reduce the city's claim costs.
- Approved a site development plan for Pleasant Valley Redi-Mix for the construction of a new fly ash storage building at 7186 State St. The building will measure 80 feet by 250 feet and be made of concrete material.