Bettendorf approves new 4-year union contracts, police give awards for extraordinary service

Bettendorf Police awards

A Quad-City area man and a Bettendorf public works employee were honored Tuesday night for their extraordinary assistance to the Bettendorf Police Department.

Police Chief Keith Kimball presented Eric Tegtmeier, of New Windsor, Ill., with the Chief's Achievement Award and James Bornemann with a Letter of Commendation for their actions in separate incidents.

Kimball said Tegtmeier was traveling on the Interstate 74 Bridge on Oct. 19, 2019, when police were responding to a call of a driver traveling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes. The officer, who walked across the bridge to reach the driver, had no police back-up to deal with the suspect who was suffering from a psychotic break.

Tegtmeier was observing the officer, who had to use several use-of-force options before forcefully removing the suspect from the vehicle. As the situation escalated, Tegtmeier assisted the officer in subduing and handcuffing the suspect.

"Thanks to you everyone got home safe that day," Kimball said.

Bornemann, a city public works employee, was recognized for his quick thinking, which led to the arrest of two suspects on felony drug charges.

Kimball said Bornemann was driving a city recycling truck when he watched two individuals stash their backpacks into a resident's recycle bin. As they returned for their backpacks, his recycling truck was about to dispose of their bags.

Bornemann immediately called police, who relocated the suspects and upon investigation, arrested them on charges including possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and weapons possession.

He said police did not determine what the suspects were up but said Bornemann's keen observation and actions "may have prevented future crimes from being committed."

"Your actions demonstrate the importance of our citizens taking an active role and getting involved calling immediately when they see something occurring," Kimball read from the commendation.