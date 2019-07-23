A Bettendorf attorney who was found not guilty of telling a former client that she could give him sexual favors in lieu of payment for his legal services is now suing the City of Bettendorf and the Bettendorf Police officer whose report led to the prosecution.
In a second jury trial in January, a Scott County jury found Stephen W. Newport not guilty of prostitution, third-degree sexual abuse, and indecent exposure.
Newport’s first trial in December ended in a mistrial when the jury could not reach a unanimous decision.
Bettendorf attorney Mike Meloy, who is representing Newport, filed a five-count lawsuit in U.S. District Court, Davenport, alleging that Newport’s constitutional rights were violated. The suit names Bettendorf Police officer Bryan Payton and the City of Bettendorf as defendants.
According to the suit, Newport had represented Deborah Deevers for more than a year concerning a personal injury claim in 2017 and 2018. On March 14, 2018, Payton and the City of Bettendorf obtained a search warrant for Newport based on what the suit alleges were “false statements and claims made by Deevers to Payton and without probable cause.”
Payton, according to the suit, should have known that Deevers’ statements “were false and malicious but relied upon them without any good faith basis to do so.”
Deevers was upset with Newport, according to the suit, and therefore the search of Payton’s offices was unlawful as the warrant was based on false statements and claims.
The statements Deevers made led to the filing of complaints and affidavits by Payton in Scott County District Court on April 20, 2018. The Iowa Attorney General’s Office used those statements prosecute the case.
The suit claims that Newport’s civil rights under the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution were violated.
Meloy stated in the suit that Newport’s rights also were violated under the Iowa Constitution, guaranteeing people be secure from unreasonable searches and seizures, which then led to Newport’s false arrest.
The actions of Payton led to the infliction of emotional distress on Newport, as well as the abuse of the legal process upon Newport and the malicious prosecution of Newport, the suit alleges.
The suit is asking that a jury award an unspecified amount to Newport for damages, punitive damages as well as attorney’s fees.
Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher said Tuesday night he had not seen the suit. Both Gallagher and Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said that they cannot comment on pending litigation.