Bettendorf author donates 200 children's books and other materials to University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital

Despite freezing temperatures and impending pre-Christmas weather, the emotion Bettendorf mother and children’s book author Nyliah Sulaimana felt most while hauling book boxes to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital was joy.

After a successful Kickstarter campaign and amid efforts to introduce her work to the public, the “Mason and Milo: A Journey Through The Stars” author and Mason Gabel, her son and muse for the children’s book, delivered copies of the book and other materials to patients at the hospital.

“Honestly, I feel like giving to those children was truly the grandest Christmas gift that I could have asked for because it’s something that I’ve been waiting a long time to do; it’s been on my heart for a really long time,” Sulaimana said. “So it was such a blessing to be able to do that.”

“Mason and Milo: A Journey Through the Stars” follows Mason and his trusted teddy bear as they have educational adventures on different planets. The idea came from a lullaby Sulaimana crafted, and Mason helped her create the audio book.

In addition to the book and audio book, patients also received an eye mask, recording of Sulaimana’s lullaby and flash cards.

Donating book kits to the hospital was always part of Sulaimana’s plan, even before her Kickstarter fundraiser surpassed its $10,000 goal before it ended in March. Sulaimana said it was a little scary to try to raise such a large amount in 30 days but had the support of friends, family and others interested in seeing her book in the hands of kids who would enjoy it.

What started as a donation of 50 kits turned into 190 kits, then grew to 200 when the author heard the hospital was full.

Mason said they weren’t able to speak with the kids who would receive the kits on the chilly day they delivered them, but he was happy to meet hospital staff and give them something new to entertain patients.

“It’s amazing,” Mason said of the delivery. “It feels good.”

Looking ahead, Sulaimana is working on getting “Mason and Milo: A Journey Through the Stars” out into the community. Those interested in purchasing the book can order it on Sulaimana’s website, and in the future it will be available on Amazon.

The author is also hosting a story time for the YMCA on Dec. 30 and an event at the Bettendorf Public Library in early 2023.

Sulaimana isn’t done with Mason and Milo’s adventures just yet. The author is working on a second book with the characters, and while she’s keeping its contents close to her chest, she did reveal that the interstellar setting won’t change.

“What I can say is that it does take place in space, and Mason and Milo have some pretty interesting discoveries,” Sulaimana said.