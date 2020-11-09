Bettendorf band members worry about losing home if city sells community center

Bettendorf Parks Director Liz Solis-Willis said Monday that members of the Bettendorf Park Band should not worry that they won't have a place to practice or store their gear if the city decides to sell the community center.

Members of the 54-year-old, city-sponsored band have been concerned since learning that the City Council wants to sell the center at 2204 Grant St. and likely will issue a "request for proposals" from developers interested in repurposing it, or buying it, demolishing it and building something new on the site.

The only two groups still using the center on a daily basis during this time of COVID-19 are a food pantry and an addictions group, and city staff is working with them to find new locations.

But the city will try to do the same for all the other groups — the band, but also volleyball teams, card players, scrap-bookers, Scouts and so on — once they decide it is safe for them to meet again, and if the community center is not available, Solis-Willis said.

For at least the next six months, "if they (the band) wanted to meet in the gym to rehearse, we still have space for them," she said.