Bettendorf band members worry about losing home if city sells community center

Bettendorf Parks Director Liz Solis-Willis said Monday that members of the Bettendorf Park Band should not worry that they won't have a place to practice or store their gear if the city decides to sell the community center.
Members of the 54-year-old, city-sponsored band have been concerned since learning that the City Council wants to sell the center at 2204 Grant St. and likely will issue a "request for proposals" from developers interested in repurposing it, or buying it, demolishing it and building something new on the site.
The only two groups still using the center on a daily basis during this time of COVID-19 are a food pantry and an addictions group, and city staff is working with them to find new locations.
But the city will try to do the same for all the other groups — the band, but also volleyball teams, card players, scrap-bookers, Scouts and so on — once they decide it is safe for them to meet again, and if the community center is not available, Solis-Willis said.
For at least the next six months, "if they (the band) wanted to meet in the gym to rehearse, we still have space for them," she said.
What happens after six months is not known, but the band will "absolutely not" be kicked out of the center with no where else to go, Solis-Willis said. "We'll have to find a place."
The community center, named in honor of Herbert Goettsch, plus the Life Fitness Center, 2222 Middle Road, and the Splash Landing Aquatics Center, 2220 23rd St., are three city facilities all at least 50 years old that need several million dollars in updates simply to maintain them as they exist today, staff has said.
For years, city leaders have wanted to build a new community center and a new pool to replace the three facilities, but the timing has never been right to schedule a voter referendum to pay for them.
And with the uncertainty of COVID-19 — both in terms of finances and resident habits — the question is off the table for at least a year.
Meantime, though, there has been interest in redeveloping the community center on the corner of Grant and 23rd Street, just about a block east of the new Ascentra Credit Union in the downtown.
Steve Sinner, the only remaining charter member of the band, and player of the bass clarinet, doesn't understand why the city seems in such a hurry.
"We do not understand why the city wants to sell the community center before there is a replacement," Sinner said. "Our fear is that there will be no place for us if the center is gone."
"What's the rush?" he asked. "I'm not a conspiracy (theorist), but it just seems odd that suddenly they want to sell it.
"If they have a reason, I'd like to know what it is."
He agrees that the center is not up to today's standards; it has no elevator and the downstairs men's restroom is "horrible."
But the Life Fitness Center is jammed and "you can't find a place to park," he said.
He is concerned not only for the band, but for all the other groups that, while not currently meeting, will want to resume when it is safe to do so.
The city operates the community center out of its general fund, providing a $120,884 subsidy in 2018 to supplement the fees it charges for rentals and its own parks programming, finance director Jason Schadt has said.
In normal times, the band practices from September to mid-November and from January through the end of July. It generally has a fall performance in November, spring performance in April and six concerts in Veteran's Park between June and July on every other Friday night plus the Fourth of July.
In addition to hosting rehearsals, the community center is where all the city-owned band equipment is stored, including stands, 50 new chairs that were acquired recently through a grant, percussion instruments, a computer and copier and more than 600 pieces of music, some no longer in print. Except for percussion, band members supply their own instruments.
As Janice Gibbs, 39-year band bassoon player said, "this means a lot to us.
"We have no where else to go."
