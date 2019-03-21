Iowa’s State Board of Education is being advised to grant only conditional accreditation to a financially strapped special-education system based in Bettendorf.
The Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency, or AEA, has been posting deficit budget numbers for several years, and state education officials became concerned last year that the financial struggles are impacting services.
The locally based AEA is one of nine in the state providing services to ensure all Iowa children have equal education opportunities. The chief focus of the AEAs is special-education services.
Mississippi Bend serves all of Scott, Clinton and Muscatine counties, along with parts of Cedar, Jackson and Louisa.
The State Board of Education last spring instructed the Iowa Department of Education to dispatch an accreditation team to Bettendorf, and a 10-person team made a site visit in late November.
As a result, the members are advising state officials to conditionally re-accredit the AEA, pending the agency’s compliance with several recommendations.
The team’s assessment found a majority of teachers, parents and other non-administrators reported a decline in services offered by Mississippi Bend.
The quality and frequency of services has declined, they said, and some non-public school students are not getting services at all, the report states.
Board members for the AEA last year projected another budget deficit, but the State Board refused to accept it, ordering them to come up with a two-year plan to get their budget in the black.
Projecting a negative fund balance is against the law, state officials said.
As a result, many in Mississippi Bend school districts have been concerned that budget cuts would cost the AEA jobs and, therefore, available services. The jobs that have been lost have gone the way of attrition, and the positions have been left dark to help cover cuts.
The result, according to the accreditation team’s report, is the concerns over services were legitimate – even if top AEA officials say otherwise.
“There is a clear divergence in opinions between the MBAEA administrators, AEA/district staff, and parents of children with disabilities,” the report states. “While MBAEA leaders strongly believe that the AEA has a handle on the financial situation and that the quality of services to children and families is not being affected, AEA, district, and nonpublic school staff and parents remain concerned.
“Results of interviews with principals, teachers, parents, and teams across the AEA indicate services are stretched to the limit or not available to them at all.
“Interviewees from the AEA, districts, and non-public schools overwhelmingly reported declining services in the past three to five years.
“While some interviewees attributed the decline in services to an increase in services at Davenport, others were clear that the decline has been ongoing for more than one or two years.”
As a result, the accreditation team is recommending several “expert mentors” be sent to Bettendorf to help sort out the agency’s financial management and other identified leadership problems.
The team recommends the State Board of Education require:
• Monthly face-to-face board meetings. The board currently meets in person only four times annually and conducts most of its business by teleconference, because several board members work and reside outside of the immediate area.
• Expert mentors, contracted by the Department of Education, should be assigned to work with Chief Administrator Bill Decker on agency finances and provide monthly updates to the State Board.
• Other administrators should be assigned expert mentors to audit and evaluate current levels of service.
The State Board is expected to consider the recommendations at its meeting on March 28.