Bettendorf begins intersection planning

Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2022, he said.

The cost of the project is pegged at $7.63 million, with Bettendorf paying $1.68 million and the remainder coming from federal funds.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The reconstructed Forest Grove will be 49 feet wide, with a new storm sewer, a 10-foot wide recreational trail, permanent traffic signals, streetscaping and lighting.

The city also is asking the consultant to consider the possibility of a pedestrian walkway over Middle Road north of the intersection. That is because it is expected that the northeast quadrant of the intersection — about 100-110 acres — will develop relatively soon with a mix of commercial and residential and there may be a need for safer access than simply street-level crosswalks, Morlok said.

As stated in the contract, the consultant also is to develop, as an option, a roundabout intersection, but the chances of that being selected have greatly diminished since development increased in the area, Morlok said.

In developing the plan, meetings will be held with business owners in the area, including TBK, Build to Suit and Advance Homes, and — as the planning gets further along — with the general public.