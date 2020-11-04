Bettendorf begins intersection planning

Anyone who's driven in the area of the new TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf knows how commercial development has exploded in that area and how the roads have yet to catch up.
But it's coming.
The Bettendorf City Council on Tuesday, Nov. 3, approved the hiring of a Cedar Rapids-based consultant for about $1 million to work with staff over the next year to develop plans to construct a full-blown intersection with turn lanes at Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road.
HDR Engineering Inc. was selected as the top-ranked firm of 12 bidders, for a cost not to exceed $1,035,989.
In addition to the intersection, the firm also will develop plans for the reconstruction and expansion of Forest Grove from Middle west to International Drive, where it will hook up with an earlier reconstruction that was finished in 2017. Reconstruction to the east will be just beyond the Middle Road intersection, Brent Morlok, city engineer, said.
Also, because of the necessary turn lane and taper widths, it is expected that the reconstruction of Middle will extend north to Competition Drive with the construction of permanent traffic signals there as well, Morlok said.
Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2022, he said.
The cost of the project is pegged at $7.63 million, with Bettendorf paying $1.68 million and the remainder coming from federal funds.
The reconstructed Forest Grove will be 49 feet wide, with a new storm sewer, a 10-foot wide recreational trail, permanent traffic signals, streetscaping and lighting.
The city also is asking the consultant to consider the possibility of a pedestrian walkway over Middle Road north of the intersection. That is because it is expected that the northeast quadrant of the intersection — about 100-110 acres — will develop relatively soon with a mix of commercial and residential and there may be a need for safer access than simply street-level crosswalks, Morlok said.
As stated in the contract, the consultant also is to develop, as an option, a roundabout intersection, but the chances of that being selected have greatly diminished since development increased in the area, Morlok said.
In developing the plan, meetings will be held with business owners in the area, including TBK, Build to Suit and Advance Homes, and — as the planning gets further along — with the general public.
Ideally, the intersection would have been built before so much development occurred to the north, but that did not happen. Now construction will have to occur while still accommodating traffic.
At present, Forest Grove is built to the new, higher standard from International Drive east to Utica Ridge Road in Davenport where it turns into Davenport's Veteran's Memorial Parkway/E. 67th Street.
A project to reconstruct Forest Grove farther west to Criswell (the current Bettendorf border) or possibly another 1,000 feet to Wells Ferry Road is in the future, Morlok said.
Forest Grove has been resurfaced east of Middle but will need to be fully built out as more residential development occurs, along with the opening of Forest Grove Elementary School and Forest Grove Park.
"It's a huge project," Morlok said of the entire Forest Grove Drive project. "It is comparable to Davenport redoing 53rd."
