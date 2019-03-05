The levy that is part of the Bettendorf School budget approved for certification Monday is higher than the previous year.
Dallon Christensen, director of finance for the district, said the district Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL) plan for 2019-20 is $2.98 million compared to $2.62 million for the last year.
“The biggest difference, for us, is the nature of some of the projects,” he said. “The biggest change in our PPEL plan is the furniture for the three schools – Paul Norton, Herbert Hoover and Thomas Edison - that will either be renovated or constructed over the next couple of years.“
The district wants to form a different perspective, he said. “We know that one of the areas we’ve needed to improve on is our planning.
“In the past, we’ve bought things when we’ve needed to, when things are starting to fall apart,” he said. “Now we’re being more strategic. We’re adding the big furniture purchases that may spill over into ’20-’21.”
PPEL money is earmarked, and can be used only for certain budget items, mainly capital improvements. It cannot be used for general-fund items.
The district had sought a general obligation bond of up to $30 million to accelerate projects to renovate, remodel, improve, furnish and equip the high school, middle school and Herbert Hoover, Paul Norton and Neil Armstrong elementary schools. But voters rejected it.
The final year of the approved PPEL levy is 2024, Christtensen said. “We would then need to have another vote on the PPEL.”
At its Committee-of-the-Whole meeting Monday, the board approved a certified budget of $81.08 million, compared to the $78 million budget for the 2018-2019 school year. The combined property tax rate will be $13.06887 per $1,000 of taxable valuation.
The PPEL levy is part of the combined tax rate that the board must certify annually.
Reporter Megan Valley contributed to this story.