The Bettendorf School Board may decide not to extend Superintendent Mike Raso’s contract on Monday.
In the published agenda for the Committee of the Whole meeting, a motion up for a vote reads: “I move that the board notify Superintendent (Mike) Raso that the Employment Agreement will not be automatically extended for a one year term.”
On Friday, Board President Adam Holland said Raso’s contract will renew automatically for another year if the board takes no action before March 15.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the Ray Stensvad Board Room in the district administration center, 3311 18th St., Bettendorf.
Raso was hired in August 2008 out of Washington, Iowa, where he was an assistant principal. He was named superintendent in 2016.
Before being named superintendent, Raso served as the assistant superintendent and interim superintendent replacingTheron Schutte, who resigned to take a similar job in Marshalltown, Iowa.