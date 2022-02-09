Bettendorf budget: City looking to add $1.1 million in new personnel in fire, police, IT

Bettendorf could be hiring as many as six new staff firefighters in the next fiscal year.

Population growth in northern Bettendorf has fueled an increase in calls for service to the Bettendorf Fire Department. And for more than a decade, emergencies near Surrey Heights Fire Station in Bettendorf have driven resident calls for added staffing.

As Bettendorf city officials hammer out the budget, the city plans to authorize three more firefighters for the city’s force in the 2023 fiscal year, which begins July 1.

The fire department has also applied for a SAFER federal grant, which, if awarded, would pay for an additional three firefighters’ salaries and benefits for three years.

Bettendorf added 5,885 people in the last 10 years, growing 17.7%, according to the 2020 census.

Much of the growth has been in northern Bettendorf. The fire station that services that area, Surrey Heights, at Middle and Crow Creek roads, was volunteer staffed until April 2021, when the fire department started staffing with two career firefighters around the clock, plus volunteers.

“This has been an ongoing request for several years,” Bettendorf Fire Chief Steve Knorrek said. “The area, the Surrey Heights Fire Station area, has been growing with (the TBK Bank Sports Complex) and everything else that's happening in that area has really sparked growth in call volumes. It takes quite a while to get to that area from other stations. We've been pushing for a career staffing out there in part because we're having difficulty having enough volunteers. That used to be a volunteer staffed station but we've supplemented with career staff. So, calls have been increasing in that area and we’re wanting to be responsive and have quick response time in that area of the city.”

In the 15 years since a multimillion-dollar home in Bettendorf was destroyed by a fire, the city has doubled its career firefighters in the city. In 2019, an asthma attack in which the person died prompted renewed demands for additional staffing at the Surrey Heights station. In April, Bettendorf began staffing the Surrey Heights location around the clock with two career firefighters and volunteers when available.

Knorrek said the Surrey Heights station is staffed as a rescue response team with brush fire fighting capabilities, and doesn’t have enough personnel to staff an engine, which he said is essential to fighting structure fires. In case of a structure fire in that area, right now Davenport aids a response west of Devils Glen and Riverdale aids in fires east of Devils Glen and engines arrive from the other Bettendorf stations.

If all goes according to plan and Bettendorf can add six new firefighters, it would be enough to bolster the Surrey Heights station to four career firefighters around the clock, enough to staff an engine, Knorrek said. Without the federal grant, Knorrek said, the station would be continuously staffed with three, while the city’s other two stations on State Street and Spruce Hills Drive would be staffed continuously with four each.

Adding three firefighters would bring the city’s total fire personnel to 35 with 33 of those working 24 hours on, 48 hours off. If the city wins the grant, that total would rise to 38. Knorrek said the number of volunteer firefighters had dipped in recent years, estimated at 12 the last time he checked, he said.

“Most of our volunteers take full-time jobs and they're on our department to get experience so that they can be a full-time firefighter,” Knorrek said.

Knorrek said when the council authorizes the three firefighters to be hired it generally takes about a month and a half at the least to administer tests and get a new person in place.

The total combined salaries, benefits, and equipment of the three firefighters for the next fiscal year would cost the city about $356,000.

The police department would also see an additional three officers. With the new officers, the Bettendorf police force would be authorized at 51 officers. Police Chief Keith Kimball has said Bettendorf hasn’t seen a dramatic increase in calls, but that the geographical distance officers need to travel has grown.

The added officers would be geared toward patrol. Among salaries, benefits, training, and equipment those additional police officers would cost about $335,000.

The city also plans to hire:

An IT analyst, which is budgeted to cost $109,000.

A GIS Tech, to run the cities planned geographical information systems, $91,000

Parks Equipment Operator, $77,071

A combination inspector in the community development department to handle rental and building inspection and code enforcement duties, $90,000

Finance Director Jason Schadt told council members that the growth in the city’s population over the last 10 years has lead to an increased allocation from Local Option Sales Tax and Road Use Tax, which will go toward funding the new staff positions.

Schadt in a presentation to city council on Monday recommended the city reduce its tax levy rate $0.15 from $12.80 to $12.65.

Schadt said assessed home values are up 6% on an average Bettendorf home. With the reduction in tax levy, Schadt said taxable values will be up 4.8%. That means for the average Bettendorf home, which is valued at nearly $267,000, the impact on yearly property taxes would be an increase of $15.

City staff also recommended slight increases to its sewer and storm water fees, with no change to the solid waste fees.

For the $267,000 home, the increases would amount to about $30 more annually, totaling $2,423 per year for the average home for city services, according to the presentation.

The city is scheduled to work through its $94.7 million budget in a Saturday session this week, and will hold a public hearing on March 1 and March 13 at the city’s regular council meeting before voting on the budget and tax levy.

