No one recognized the 69-year-old man hanging out Saturday around the Target and Walmart stores on in the area of 53rd Street and Elmore Avenue, passing out $10 and $20 or more to people he thought needed the extra money for Christmas.
It is Bob Buker’s way to avoid attention; it was somebody from the community who ratted him out to media. But the owner of Beaver Builders said he wanted to do something special for his birthday on Saturday.
So he took his son, Dominick, 23, with him Saturday and together they gave away about $1,800.
“Today’s my birthday,” Buker said Saturday. “Yesterday I became a grandfather for the first time. I just woke up and I thought, ‘I really don’t have anything to do today.’ But this was something that has been on my mind for a while.”
Some people got a $10 bill, while others got a $20, and some people got more, such as the disabled man who got $40.
Buker said he is going to places where he knows he can find people who truly need the money. But to his surprise, about 30 percent of the people he approached turned down his generosity. Maybe some people were thinking they had to do something for the money, but nope, he said, “it’s theirs to do with as they wish.”
In addition to being something he wanted to do, Buker said he wanted to give Dominick an education in giving. “He received it quite well,” Buker said.
“I’m very driven,” Buker said. “I love to get out and do what I think needs to be done. I also love motivating people.”
Buker and his son, Dominick, will be out again Sunday, looking to give away money to those in need.
All he asks is that for those who need it, take it and have a Merry Christmas.