Bettendorf business quickly reopens in new location after devastating fire

Firefighters from multiple Quad-Cities fire departments were still knocking down the flames when Gwendolyn Lee hopped on her cell phone to call the Downtown Davenport Partnership for help.

Lee’s digital startup that she founded with her father in 2005, RubberStamps.net, was a total loss.

"It was shattering," Lee said. "I was out to dinner with my husband when I got the call that alarms were going off" at the store and manufacturing facility at Bettendorf’s Cumberland Square on Oct. 25.

She called her father, who ran over to check it out.

"And he kept screaming (on the phone), 'The building's on fire! The building's on fire!" Lee said. "I dropped everything and immediately ran over. By the time I got there, probably a third of the building was already in flames."

The cause is still yet undetermined and the damage too severe to ascertain how it might have originated, Lee said.

Her family had moved the business to the Bettendorf location in 2009 from a previous space in northwest Davenport. The company tripled its footprint and was already starting to outgrow the 15,000-square-foot space. Business was better than ever, Lee said.