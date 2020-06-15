Bettendorf chooses software vendor as part of Return to Learn plan

Bettendorf School District will adopt a program called Canvas Learning Management System as part of its Return to Learn plan.
The district, along with other school districts in Iowa, must prepare its Return to Learn plan to the state by July 1, interim Superintendent Jim Spelhaug said at the Monday night Bettendorf School Board meeting.
In all three models of instruction the district may deliver for the upcoming school year — all online, hybrid, or onsite — Canvas will help create a disruption-free transition from one learning model to another, he said.
Canvas provides a digital learning environment for teachers, students, and for parents to track the work of their children. It provides different pathways — whether for remediation or acceleration — for students at different stages of learning, and has a parent portal, Spelhaug said.
The district will pay $25,000 to continue the program by drawing from its technology and curriculum coffers, and by dropping another program.
Spelhaug said the district will need to support online learning, with ongoing benefits even once the district “works out of the COVID situation.”
Canvas will provide clarity and efficiency for faculty, he said.
Teachers can put in assignments ahead of time, and schedule them to open at certain times so students can access them. Additionally, teachers can add to the curriculum already written.
The program has 24/7 email support for teachers and also comes with a library of tutorial videos.
Canvas also allows educators to assign activities or content to individual students, give individual students multiple attempts to take a quiz, share different resources with different student groups, all without other students knowing that differentiation is taking place.
Teachers can upload videos of themselves or someone else teaching a concept and students can stop and start the video to make sure they grasp the concepts before continuing.
Parents can see the classes, calendar due dates, and grades from one location.
The board saw and discussed a draft of the Return to Learn plan. Although the plan is due by July 1, it will remain a draft until students return in the fall. The plan requires consideration of all three models of instruction.
If the state requires social distancing, students may be required to maintain a six-foot distance from each other.
The plan will provide students “optimum learning opportunities” given any learning model at any given point.
Spelhaug said this was his last school-board meeting. Michelle Morse will become superintendent July 1.
Morse, with more than 25 years of experience in public education, is the assistant superintendent, human resources, for Newhall School District in Valencia, Calif.
In other action, the board:
- Heard the first reading of an addition to the good conduct code, a board policy to be considered at a later meeting. Spelhaug said it is important to make clear situations that demand superintendent involvement “when you discharge your discipline programs.” It takes a team to have the kind of disciplinary climate that supports learning,” he said.
Only one form of discipline – expulsion – should come before the board, he said.
Proposed language clarifies consistency about what disciplinary consequences include, especially when the superintendent will become involved.
- Approved a revised handbook, along with partnership in the Area Education Agency consortium in DeWitt.
Spelhaug said it is important to consider what to do with students with behavioral issues, who have demonstrated “damaging, disruptive behavior” to the environment.
- Went into closed session to “discuss strategy with counsel in matters where litigation is imminent where its disclosure would be likely prejudice or disadvantage the position of this school district in that litigation."
