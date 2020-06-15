Bettendorf chooses software vendor as part of Return to Learn plan

Canvas will provide clarity and efficiency for faculty, he said.

Teachers can put in assignments ahead of time, and schedule them to open at certain times so students can access them. Additionally, teachers can add to the curriculum already written.

The program has 24/7 email support for teachers and also comes with a library of tutorial videos.

Canvas also allows educators to assign activities or content to individual students, give individual students multiple attempts to take a quiz, share different resources with different student groups, all without other students knowing that differentiation is taking place.

Teachers can upload videos of themselves or someone else teaching a concept and students can stop and start the video to make sure they grasp the concepts before continuing.

Parents can see the classes, calendar due dates, and grades from one location.

The board saw and discussed a draft of the Return to Learn plan. Although the plan is due by July 1, it will remain a draft until students return in the fall. The plan requires consideration of all three models of instruction.