Bettendorf city administrator inducted into Iowa League of Cities Hall of Fame

While the city has added bike paths and grown its outdoor amenities during Ploehn’s tenure, the city’s top priorities include redeveloping its community center, upgrading Splash Landing, and adding a Splash Pad in the city.

Out of all the city’s accomplishments, Ploehn said his proudest is developing relationships with his staffers, regionally, and beyond. Ploehn has also been a part of several community boards, and can sometimes be spotted emceeing to fundraise for nonprofits.

“Relationships are how you get things done,” Ploehn said. “You know people, you trust people, you have relationships with people that you can ask them to help you, or vice versa.”

When he accepted the award, Ploehn said about 20 people traveled to Coralville to surprise him. Ploehn said he was flattered, even though he doesn’t like surprises.

At last week’s city council meeting, council members and city staff gave Ploehn a standing ovation as Mayor Robert Gallagher and council member Scott Naumann gave a nod to Ploehn for the award.