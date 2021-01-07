Bettendorf City Hall to open to the public Monday

Bettendorf City Hall will reopen to the public Monday, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the city’s Public Information Officer Lauran Haldeman.

Visitors will see social distancing signs, hand sanitizing areas, and Plexiglas barriers in from of the reception area.

Face coverings must be worn in the building.

Haldeman said the city encourages citizens to conduct as much business as possible via online, phone or the drop box. Check payments for all city fees and payments can be placed in the drop boxes located in the City Hall parking lot and inside the City Hall entryway.

Credit card payments for utility bills can be made 24-hours-a-day by phone at 563-344-4114, or online at www.bettendorf.org/payments. The city will continue to waive convenience charges for credit card payments until further notice. The purchase and renewal of dog licenses has been postponed until March 1.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.